British police are investigating at least £500,000 in donations to Reform UK, widening scrutiny of Nigel Farage’s party over political funding and donor transparency.

Reuters reported that the probe focuses on donations linked to Fiona Cottrell, mother of George Cottrell, a close Farage ally who was previously convicted of wire fraud. The investigation followed a referral from the Electoral Commission, Reuters reported. No arrests have been made, and two people have been questioned.

The central issue is whether political donation laws were breached. Investigators are examining whether money was handled in a way that concealed the true source of funds or included false details, according to reports. The Guardian reported that the inquiry includes two £250,000 donations made in May 2024 and questions tied to Britain Means Business, a Reform-linked group.

The legal consequence is straightforward. If investigators find that donation rules were broken, the case could move from political embarrassment to potential campaign finance enforcement. For now, the investigation remains active, and no wrongdoing has been proven.

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Reform figures have pushed back. Richard Tice, the party’s deputy leader, called the reports a politically motivated smear and said Fiona Cottrell was a permissible donor. George Cottrell’s lawyers have also denied wrongdoing and said his mother’s donations were independent.

The probe adds to wider pressure on Farage, who is already facing scrutiny over financial support and gifts. The Associated Press reported earlier this week that Farage faced questions over a £5 million gift from cryptocurrency billionaire Christopher Harborne.

Social and political reaction is now part of the story. Labour accused Reform of taking the public for fools, while The Guardian reported YouGov polling showing more than half of voters viewed Farage as very sleazy.

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