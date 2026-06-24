Polymarket is facing questions about its marketing practices after a Wall Street Journal investigation alleged the prediction-market company paid creators to publish videos depicting fake trades and misleading winnings across social media.

According to the investigation, the Journal reviewed more than 1,100 videos associated with creators working through Polymarket’s promotional network. The report found that many videos appeared to show bets being placed on Polymarket but were instead filmed on replica websites designed to mimic the platform.

The Journal also reported that some creators portrayed themselves winning substantial sums of money. In several cases, the publication concluded the underlying bets would actually have lost money if they had been placed on real markets.

The allegations are significant because prediction markets market themselves as transparent, data-driven alternatives to traditional forecasting. Polymarket has become one of the most recognizable names in the sector, frequently cited in discussions about elections, economic events, and geopolitical developments.

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In response, Polymarket said it remains committed to maintaining accurate, fair, and transparent markets and announced plans to audit active promotional content.

The controversy could have consequences beyond marketing. Federal advertising rules generally require clear disclosure of paid endorsements, and deceptive promotion claims can attract regulatory attention. The allegations also arrive as prediction-market companies seek greater legitimacy with media organizations, policymakers, and potential U.S. expansion efforts.

The larger question is whether a platform built on forecasting credibility can maintain user trust if promotional content is perceived as manufacturing success stories rather than reflecting actual market outcomes.

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