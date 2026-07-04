Pope Leo XIV marked America’s 250th Independence Day with a pointed appeal for the United States to welcome, protect and assist immigrants, choosing to spend July Fourth on Lampedusa, the Italian island long associated with migrants crossing the Mediterranean.

The U.S.-born pope prayed at migrant graves, visited the Gateway of Europe monument and celebrated Mass focused on human dignity. In his homily, Leo described compassion toward people in peril at sea as a call to action, not just sympathy.

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The visit carried political and moral weight because Leo has repeatedly emphasized migrant dignity as U.S. Catholic leaders criticize mass deportations, detention conditions and enforcement raids.

Reuters reported that more than 1,400 people have died or gone missing crossing the Mediterranean this year, underscoring the humanitarian stakes behind Leo’s Independence Day message.

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