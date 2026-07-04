Pope Leo XIV used America’s 250th Independence Day to deliver a direct appeal on immigration, urging the United States to welcome, protect and assist immigrants while visiting Lampedusa, Italy’s best-known migrant arrival point.

The Chicago-born pope spent July Fourth on the Mediterranean island rather than in the United States, praying at migrant graves, visiting the Gateway of Europe monument and celebrating Mass for people who have risked or lost their lives crossing the sea. AP described the trip as a visit to the center of Europe’s migration debate, while Reuters reported that Vatican officials said the timing was deliberate.

In his homily, Leo said compassion begins with recognizing “a brother or sister in peril at sea,” framing migrant protection as a moral obligation rather than a political slogan.

The policy consequence is clear. Leo’s message adds religious and moral pressure to debates over deportation, asylum access, detention conditions and the treatment of migrants in both Europe and the United States.

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Reuters reported that 14,464 migrants have arrived in Italy by sea so far this year, more than half through Lampedusa, and that more than 1,400 people have died or gone missing crossing the Mediterranean.

The visit also fits a larger Catholic response to U.S. immigration enforcement. More than 100 Catholic bishops, nuns, priests and parishioners joined a U.S.-Mexico border procession last week calling for migrants to be treated with dignity, while Catholic leaders have criticized mass deportations, detention conditions and enforcement raids.

Migrant advocates welcomed Leo’s presence. Kandeh Abdourahman, who arrived in Lampedusa in 2015, told Reuters the visit was a reminder that migrant stories are seen.

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