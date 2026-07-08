Prince Harry lost a major privacy case against Associated Newspapers Limited after London’s High Court ruled that he and six other claimants failed to prove allegations of unlawful information gathering by the publisher of the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and MailOnline.

The claimants alleged misuse of private information and breach of confidence tied to alleged tactics including private investigators, blagging, phone hacking and corrupt payments. The court said suspicion was not enough and rejected broad inferences where lawful sourcing remained a realistic possibility.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

Harry and Baroness Lawrence criticized the ruling as a whitewash, while Associated Newspapers welcomed the outcome and said it would seek costs.

The next legal step is a consequentials hearing on July 29 and July 30, where costs and related orders are expected to be addressed.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →