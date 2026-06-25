A collective of anti-Trump projection artists known as VJayBombs used Washington landmarks over the weekend to display satirical images of President Donald Trump and senior administration officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House adviser Stephen Miller.

The most visible display appeared on the Kennedy Center, where a temporary tarp covering the removal of Trump's name became the backdrop for projections referencing Jeffrey Epstein, political messaging, and the phrase "86 47."

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The Kennedy Center signage remains covered after a court ordered Trump's name removed from the building. The White House and Kennedy Center did not immediately comment, according to The Independent. The action reflects a broader trend of projection-based political activism that allows protesters to create highly visible demonstrations without permanently altering public property.

The imagery spread quickly across social media, giving the protest substantial online reach beyond those who witnessed it in person.

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