Utah prosecutors are now offering their clearest explanation yet for why Charlie Kirk was allegedly targeted, arguing in court documents that Tyler Robinson killed the conservative activist because of Kirk’s political and religious views.

Reuters reports that prosecutors cited Kirk’s opposition to same-sex marriage and transgender rights as central to the state’s motive theory. The filing also points to a letter from a Turning Point USA board member, alleged post-shooting text messages, and ammunition inscriptions as evidence prosecutors believe supports political targeting.

Robinson’s defense is pushing back. His attorney has argued that the Turning Point USA letter does not show Robinson’s state of mind or prove that he disagreed with Kirk’s ideology. Robinson remains in custody and has not entered a plea, according to Reuters.

The legal consequence is significant. If prosecutors can persuade the court that Kirk was targeted because of protected political expression or beliefs, that theory could strengthen the state’s case for aggravating factors as it seeks the death penalty.

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The case is still in a pretrial stage. Utah County officials said the preliminary hearing was limited to deciding probable cause, meaning whether evidence supports a reasonable belief that an offense was committed and that the defendant committed it. If that standard is met, the case can move toward trial.

The killing also produced a national reaction beyond the courtroom. AP reported that conservatives pushed for consequences against people accused of celebrating or disparaging Kirk’s death online, while YouGov polling found the shooting intensified public debate over political violence.

The next key date is September 1, when the court is scheduled to hear arguments tied to the sufficiency of the evidence.

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