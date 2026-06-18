The Senate Commerce Committee advanced the Protect College Sports Act, moving a sweeping bipartisan proposal one step closer to a Senate floor vote and intensifying a national debate over the future of college athletics. The legislation, led by Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Maria Cantwell, would establish federal standards for Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) compensation, athlete transfers, eligibility rules, and enforcement authority in college sports.

Supporters argue the bill would bring stability to a system reshaped by court rulings, conference realignment, and a patchwork of state NIL laws. Major college leaders and several athletic conferences have publicly endorsed the effort.

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Opposition remains significant. The SEC and Big Ten have raised concerns about the bill’s structure and economic implications, while some athlete advocates question whether the legislation gives too much power back to the NCAA and governing bodies.

The committee vote increases pressure on Congress to decide whether federal lawmakers should play a larger role in regulating college athletics as the NIL era continues to reshape the industry.

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