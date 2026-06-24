The Protect College Sports Act cleared a major hurdle Thursday when the Senate Commerce Committee voted 19-9 to send the legislation to the full Senate.

The bipartisan bill, led by Sens. Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell, seeks to create a national framework for college athletics as schools, athletes, and conferences continue to navigate the rapidly changing NIL era.

Supporters argue the legislation would bring stability by establishing rules for athlete compensation, transfers, scholarships, health protections, and conference governance. The bill would also provide limited antitrust protections for the NCAA and create new standards intended to reduce legal uncertainty across college sports.

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The measure faces resistance from the SEC and Big Ten, which argue additional revisions are needed before they can support it. Several senators opposing the bill cited concerns raised by the two conferences.

The legislation could become the most significant federal overhaul of college athletics in decades, affecting athlete pay, NIL deals, conference power, and the future structure of NCAA sports.

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