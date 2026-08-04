Qantas is considering outsourcing as many as 1,000 Australian positions to India through a possible agreement with consulting company Accenture, placing the airline at the center of a new dispute over artificial intelligence, offshoring and domestic employment.

Australian business reports say the discussions could cover finance, marketing, human resources and other back-office operations. Qantas said no agreement has been finalized and no decisions have been made.

The airline said it has been examining ways to accelerate the adoption of technology and AI to modernize its operations and improve outcomes for customers and employees. Accenture referred questions about the reported proposal to Qantas.

The distinction between AI automation and offshoring remains important. Automation can reduce the amount of labor required for a task, while offshoring transfers work to employees or contractors in another country. The reported proposal may involve both, but Qantas has not publicly released enough detail to determine how many roles would be relocated, redesigned or eliminated.

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The Australian Services Union has raised concerns about the potential loss of Australian positions and whether the discussions contradict earlier assurances regarding domestic work.

Social reaction beneath Australian news posts has also focused on job security and skepticism about companies using AI modernization language alongside overseas labor transfers.

The proposal arrives less than a year after the Federal Court imposed a A$90 million penalty on Qantas for unlawfully outsourcing 1,820 ground-handling jobs during the pandemic. The airline also agreed to pay A$120 million in compensation.

That earlier judgment does not establish that the present discussions are unlawful. It does, however, increase the reputational and labor-relations stakes.

The next major development will be whether Qantas signs a formal agreement and discloses which employees, locations and operations would be affected.

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