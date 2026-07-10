Rahm Emanuel called for ending unconditional U.S. support for Israel in a Tel Aviv University speech, turning a long-running Democratic divide over Israel into a sharper 2028 foreign policy test.

Emanuel, the former Chicago mayor, former Obama White House chief of staff and former U.S. ambassador to Japan, argued that Israel should not assume open-ended U.S. backing while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government continues policies he linked to Gaza suffering, West Bank settler violence, settlement expansion and diplomatic isolation. Reuters reported that Emanuel warned Israel could damage its alliance with the United States unless it changes course toward Palestinians.

CBS described Emanuel as a potential Democratic presidential candidate and framed the remarks as part of a larger political shift among Democrats. That is what gives the speech national consequence. This was not a campus activist or a marginal party figure. It was a longtime Democratic power broker with deep ties to Israel saying U.S. support should become conditional.

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The policy stakes are concrete. Emanuel’s position points toward reducing defense subsidies, shifting more purchases to standard arms sales, reviving sanctions tied to West Bank violence and making Palestinian statehood central to a broader regional deal. Reuters reported that he also urged Arab states to take a larger role in a peace framework.

Reaction showed the split. J Street’s Jeremy Ben-Ami welcomed the speech, while human rights voices highlighted the significance of a mainstream Democrat moving away from unconditional support. Conservative opinion coverage attacked Emanuel’s remarks as politically calculated and anti-Israel.

The next question is whether Emanuel’s position becomes a 2028 Democratic lane or a liability with pro-Israel voters, donors and swing-state constituencies.

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