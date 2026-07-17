Reid Hoffman’s $10 million donation to a super PAC backing James Talarico is giving the Texas Democrat a major financial lift and a new political test.

The LinkedIn co-founder donated the money last month to Lone Star Rising, the main super PAC supporting Talarico’s U.S. Senate campaign, according to reporting based on newly filed FEC records. The donation accounted for nearly 80 percent of the group’s second-quarter fundraising, which totaled almost $13 million. Hoffman had already given $1 million in February and $500,000 in January.

The money matters because Talarico is running as a campaign finance reformer who has criticized billionaire influence in politics. His platform includes banning super PACs and corporate PACs, restricting congressional stock trading, taxing billionaires, and overturning Citizens United.

That creates the central tension of the story. A billionaire donor is now one of the biggest financial forces behind a candidate campaigning against billionaire political power.

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Talarico’s campaign said it does not control donations to outside groups. A spokesperson said federal law bars campaigns from coordinating with super PACs and argued that Talarico’s position remains focused on changing the system rather than disarming under the current rules.

The donation also sharpens the money race against Republican Ken Paxton. Talarico has raised more than $70 million since launching his Senate campaign, compared with roughly $17 million for Paxton over the same period. Lone Star Rising has raised nearly $22 million overall.

Social reaction has focused on whether the donation undercuts Talarico’s message. Posts from political media accounts spread the dollar figure quickly, while Reddit discussion showed competing reactions over whether the criticism was legitimate or a partisan attack.

The practical consequence is simple. Talarico’s allies now have more money to compete in one of the country’s most closely watched Senate races, but his opponents also have a clearer argument that his campaign finance message is vulnerable.

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