America’s 250th birthday is becoming more than a patriotic milestone. It is turning into a test of how Americans want the country’s founding story told.

A Yahoo/AOL-distributed opinion item highlighted a notable Republican gender gap, reporting that Republican men were nearly twice as likely as Republican women to choose commemorating the Founding Fathers as a top focus for America 250, 26 percent to 14 percent.

That split matters because the broader celebration is already politically charged. Reuters has reported that Trump-linked Freedom 250 events, including federally funded mobile museum trucks, have drawn Democratic scrutiny and criticism from historians over religious and partisan messaging. Freedom 250 says it is promoting national unity.

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The safest frame is not that Republicans are divided over patriotism. It is that even inside the GOP, men and women may be responding differently to a founding narrative centered heavily on male founders.

The consequence is plain. A celebration meant to unify the country could instead deepen disputes over history, gender, religion and political identity.

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