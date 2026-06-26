Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reportedly urged an Iowa Libertarian congressional candidate to withdraw from a competitive U.S. House race, raising questions about whether the call crossed federal political-activity rules.

The Washington Post reported that Kennedy pressed Rick Stewart, a Libertarian running in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, to leave the race in a move aimed at helping Republicans protect control of the House. Gray Media Iowa reported that the Libertarian Party of Iowa released audio of a June 11 call between Kennedy and Stewart. Stewart declined to withdraw.

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The legal issue centers on the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from using official authority or influence to affect an election result.

No federal finding of wrongdoing has been reported. But the recording gives the story high political and legal stakes because Kennedy is a sitting Cabinet secretary.

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