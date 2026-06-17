Rick Jackson has won Georgia’s Republican gubernatorial runoff, defeating Trump-endorsed Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and advancing to the November general election in one of the most closely watched state races of 2026.

Jackson, a billionaire healthcare executive who entered the race as a political outsider, secured approximately 53% of the vote after spending more than $100 million on his campaign. Jones, despite endorsements from former President Donald Trump and support from key Republican figures, was unable to overcome Jackson’s financial advantage and outsider message.

The outcome immediately drew national attention because it represents one of the few significant Republican primary defeats for a Trump-backed candidate this cycle. Political observers have increasingly used primary results as a measure of Trump’s continuing influence within Republican politics. While Trump has continued to notch major endorsement victories elsewhere, Georgia became a notable exception.

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Jackson now moves on to face Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former Atlanta mayor, in a race that could become one of the country’s most closely watched gubernatorial contests. Georgia remains a critical battleground state with a history of razor-thin statewide elections.

The result also underscores a broader theme in modern politics. Even powerful endorsements can be challenged when candidates possess extraordinary financial resources and can define themselves independently of party power centers. Jackson’s campaign leaned heavily into that formula, spending at a level rarely seen in state politics.

The next major question is whether Republican leaders, including Trump, quickly unite behind Jackson as the general election campaign begins.

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