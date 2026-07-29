Rivian is asking a federal trade court to order the U.S. government to refund tariffs the electric vehicle maker paid under Trump administration trade policies later struck down by the Supreme Court.

The complaint, filed in the U.S. Court of International Trade, names the United States, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott. Rivian is seeking a ruling that the duties were unlawful and that the company should receive repayment with interest.

The legal fight follows a Supreme Court decision that rejected the administration’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose sweeping tariffs. The majority said the president could not unilaterally impose broad import taxes without clear congressional authorization.

The practical issue now is money. AP reported that the government collected more than $130 billion under the struck-down tariffs and could face refunds worth up to $175 billion. The Court of International Trade has said importers of record are entitled to benefit from the Supreme Court ruling, but the refund process depends on Customs procedures and the status of each import entry.

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Rivian has not stated an exact refund amount in the complaint. WGLT reported that a Rivian executive previously described the possible refund as being in the tens of millions of dollars.

The case also has a public-facing fairness question. Reddit discussions in Rivian, EV, stock, and auto communities focused on whether lawsuits are routine for importers, whether the refunds will reach customers, and whether other tariff categories remain outside the ruling.

For Rivian, the lawsuit could recover cash during a high-cost growth phase. For the federal government, it is another test of how far the tariff refund process must go after courts limited emergency trade powers.

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