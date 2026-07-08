A Rochester, New York, man has filed a federal lawsuit accusing DHS and ICE officials of violating his First Amendment rights after agents allegedly went to his home and later attempted to contact him at a New York City hotel over a critical email.

David Streever’s complaint says he sent the January email to then acting ICE Director Todd Lyons during public controversy over federal immigration operations in Minnesota. Five months later, the lawsuit says, ICE agents visited Streever’s home, spoke with his wife while he was abroad, and left a warning notice saying he may have violated federal law.

The suit says agents then tracked Streever to a New York City hotel after he returned from overseas travel with his daughter. Streever argues the warning notice and follow up contact were designed to chill protected political speech.

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The legal stakes are broader than one email. Streever is asking the court to declare his speech protected, declare the warning notices sufficient to chill ordinary speakers, and block officials from taking further retaliatory action tied to the email.

DHS disputes that framing. A department spokesperson told Bloomberg Law that allegations DHS is trying to suppress free speech are false and said ICE investigates credible threats toward employees and officers.

The case has drawn visible attention from civil liberties advocates, national outlets, and legal discussion forums. FIRE, which represents Streever, calls the episode unconstitutional intimidation, while conservative and mainstream outlets have also amplified the lawsuit as a free speech fight.

What happens next depends on whether the court treats the warning notice as legitimate threat investigation or unconstitutional retaliation for political criticism.

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