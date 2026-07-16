U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin is expected to become chairman of the Senate Budget Committee after the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham, placing one of Trump’s Republican allies in a key role as Congress weighs another budget package before the midterms.

The Senate Budget Committee’s official member page still listed Graham as chairman and Johnson among Republican members when reviewed, making the formal transition timing a point to watch. Civic Media and News From The States reported that Johnson is set to take the gavel after Graham’s death.

The job matters because the Budget Committee helps set the framework for reconciliation, the procedure Republicans hope to use to pass parts of their agenda without needing 60 Senate votes. Reuters reported that House Republicans unveiled a 95 billion dollar plan with money for defense, intelligence, agriculture and 10 billion dollars in grants tied to state adoption of parts of Trump’s SAVE America Act.

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That creates a direct policy consequence. If Johnson takes the gavel, he could influence how aggressively Republicans try to package spending and election policy together.

The approach is already drawing resistance. Reuters reported Sen. Thom Tillis said adding SAVE Act provisions to reconciliation would be a “waste of time.” The Guardian reported Rep. Anna Paulina Luna criticized Senate GOP leadership for failing to advance the bill, while Hakeem Jeffries argued Republicans were making voting harder instead of addressing housing costs.

Graham’s death also reshuffled Senate power during a fragile stretch. Reuters reported that Graham’s absence, along with Mitch McConnell’s continued absence, complicated defense, FISA, nominations and budget legislation.

The next test is whether Johnson’s expected chairmanship turns the Budget Committee into a vehicle for a broader party line push or whether Senate rules and Republican divisions narrow what can actually pass.

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