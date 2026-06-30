Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., is under federal investigation for suspected campaign finance violations, according to multiple reports citing a person familiar with the matter.

The reported Justice Department inquiry centers on whether campaign-related funds were improperly used for expenses including travel, events and childcare. Gallego has denied wrongdoing and said the allegations are politically motivated. Axios reported that the investigation stems from a whistleblower complaint, while Notus reported the probe began recently.

The development landed just after the Senate Ethics Committee dismissed a complaint against Gallego involving campaign finance and misconduct allegations. According to reporting on the committee’s letter, the bipartisan panel said it did not find evidence that Gallego violated federal law, Senate rules or related standards of conduct.

That sequence gives the story its main legal and political tension: Gallego has been cleared by the Senate ethics process, but now faces federal law enforcement scrutiny.

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The campaign finance question turns on how the money was used. Federal Election Commission guidance bars candidates from converting campaign funds to personal use. But the FEC also says campaign money may be used for expenses directly tied to campaign or officeholder activity, including certain travel and childcare costs.

That means the practical issue is whether the spending would have happened because of Gallego’s campaign or official duties, or whether it covered personal expenses that would have existed anyway.

The report drew immediate partisan reaction. Gallego called the claims politically driven, while Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., who had referred allegations to the Senate, continued criticizing him after the ethics dismissal.

No charges have been announced. The next major development would be a public DOJ action, a campaign response with documentation, or confirmation that prosecutors have closed the matter.

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