Russian aircraft dropped eight powerful glide bombs on residential districts of Zaporizhzhia over 90 minutes, killing one person and wounding dozens as Ukraine renewed its appeal for additional Western air defenses.

Regional chief Ivan Fedorov said the Sunday evening attack killed a 71-year-old woman and wounded 31 people. Twenty-two apartment buildings were damaged, according to reporting by The Associated Press.

Glide bombs are older Soviet-era weapons fitted with wings and guidance systems. Some can carry thousands of pounds of explosives. Their range allows Russian aircraft to release them without flying directly over heavily defended Ukrainian positions.

Ukraine has acknowledged that it lacks an effective way to stop many of the bombs after they are released. That limitation makes aircraft interception and longer-range air defense central to protecting cities near the front.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

Russian officials separately said Ukrainian drone attacks killed nine people. Krasnodar regional Gov. Veniamin Kondratyev reported six deaths and 40 injuries after drone debris fell near Russia’s Black Sea coast. Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed leader of occupied Crimea, reported three deaths and two injuries there. The casualty claims were not independently verified in the available reporting.

Ukraine also reported strikes against the Saratov oil refinery, Engels military air base and other targets inside Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used social media to renew his demand for additional Patriot air-defense systems, arguing that allied governments already know what Ukraine needs.

The next question is whether the United States and European governments will release more interceptors or expand production while Ukraine faces continuing missile, drone and glide-bomb attacks.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →