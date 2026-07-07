Russia launched a large missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight, killing at least 22 people and injuring 90 in Kyiv and the surrounding region, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia fired 68 missiles and 351 drones, with Kyiv the main target. Air defenses destroyed or jammed 37 missiles and 326 drones, but impacts were recorded at 34 locations.

The attack landed just before a NATO summit in Turkey, where Ukraine is expected to press allies for more air defense support. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine intercepted many drones and cruise missiles but lacked enough interceptor missiles to stop the more advanced ballistic weapons.

That distinction matters. Ukraine’s defenses can reduce the scale of Russian attacks when they have ammunition and systems available. But ballistic missiles move faster and require specialized interceptors, including Patriot missiles that Kyiv has repeatedly requested from Western partners.

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The strike also sharpened public reaction online. Zelenskyy used social media to call for stronger NATO summit decisions. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas wrote that condemnation alone would not stop attacks on Kyiv and said sustained military support and pressure on Moscow were needed.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it targeted military-industrial, energy and airfield infrastructure. Ukrainian officials reported extensive civilian damage, including residential areas in Kyiv.

The immediate policy question is whether NATO members will move faster on interceptors, air defense systems or sanctions. For Kyiv, the consequence is direct. Every delay leaves civilians exposed to the category of Russian missile Ukraine says it currently struggles most to stop.

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