Ukraine’s drone campaign in the Sea of Azov is forcing Russia into a new maritime crisis, with shipping restrictions threatening a route that handles about one quarter of the world’s top wheat exporter’s grain shipments.

Reuters reported that Russia accused Ukraine of terrorism after Ukrainian drones struck vessels in the Sea of Azov. Ukraine’s drone forces commander Robert Brovdi said 11 Russian vessels were hit overnight, including tankers, dry cargo vessels and a tugboat, bringing the total to 116 vessels struck in nine days.

The immediate consequence is logistical. Reuters reported that shipping remained restricted Tuesday and that commercial vessels could not enter or leave the sea through the Kerch Strait or the Azov Don channel, according to industry sources. Russian authorities had not formally announced the curbs.

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Russia’s Agriculture Ministry said export logistics could be redirected if necessary. That means cargo may move through Black Sea or Baltic Sea ports, although some of those routes have also faced Ukrainian drone attacks.

The conflict is also a fight over legitimacy. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the attacks terrorism. A Ukrainian military source told Reuters that Ukraine strikes only military targets or assets that help Russia’s combat capability, and said Moscow was using civilian vessel claims to justify attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

The broader strategy appears aimed at isolating Crimea and straining Russian logistics. Reuters graphics said Brovdi described the goal as disabling vessels rather than sinking them, disrupting Russia’s smaller tanker network and complicating fuel deliveries to Crimea.

That makes the Sea of Azov more than a battlefield edge. It is now a pressure point for exports, fuel movement and Russia’s ability to sustain occupied territory.

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