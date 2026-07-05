Russian attacks across Ukraine killed civilians in Sumy and set off a major fire at a poultry farm in Kherson, adding another round of civilian and economic damage to the war.

Al Jazeera reported that four people were killed in Sumy, including a five-year-old child and her mother, after Russian attacks struck multiple Ukrainian regions. The outlet also reported that guided bombs ignited a large fire at a poultry farm in Kherson, where firefighters worked under the threat of additional strikes.

Reuters separately reported that a Russian glide bomb hit central Sumy, killing four people and injuring 27. Ukrainian officials said the strike affected a high-rise apartment building, a shop, and a street, placing civilians at the center of the damage.

The attacks carry consequences beyond the immediate casualty toll. Strikes on residential areas deepen Ukraine’s civilian emergency, while damage to a large poultry operation in Kherson raises the economic and food-supply stakes of Russia’s air campaign.

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Ukrainian reaction focused heavily on the civilian deaths. Reuters reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared images from the aftermath and called for increased pressure on Russia. Ukraine’s foreign minister Andrii Sybiha also posted that Russia dropped an aerial bomb on central Sumy, killing civilians and injuring dozens.

Russia has denied deliberately targeting civilians during the war, while Ukraine and international monitors have repeatedly documented civilian casualties from strikes on cities and towns.

The next question is whether the latest attacks increase allied pressure for more air-defense support as Ukraine faces repeated missile, drone, and guided-bomb strikes.

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