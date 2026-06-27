Russian nationalist hardliners are urging President Vladimir Putin to escalate the war in Ukraine and abandon U.S.-mediated talks after a wave of Ukrainian drone strikes reached deep into Russia.

Reuters reported that the pressure campaign includes calls for harsher strikes on Kyiv, full mobilization, and even tactical nuclear threats from some pro-war voices. The Kremlin has not adopted the most extreme proposals, but analysts say the rhetoric could raise expectations for a broader Russian response.

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The pressure comes as Ukraine’s long-range drone campaign has hit Russian energy infrastructure, including the Moscow oil refinery, which Reuters reported may be offline for at least six months. That damage is complicating Russia’s fuel supply problems and adding economic pressure to the war.

Social reaction is part of the story. Russian Telegram hardliners are demanding escalation, while English-language discussion on Reddit has focused on whether Moscow still has meaningful escalation options beyond mobilization or nuclear threats.

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