Russian nationalist hardliners are urging President Vladimir Putin to escalate the war in Ukraine and walk away from U.S.-mediated diplomacy after Ukrainian drone strikes reached deep into Russian territory.

Reuters reported that pro-war commentators have demanded harsher action, including strikes on Kyiv’s leadership, wider bombing campaigns, full mobilization and, from some voices, tactical nuclear threats. The Kremlin has not embraced the most extreme proposals, but Reuters reported that analysts believe the rhetoric could still complicate decision-making by raising public expectations for a broader military response.

The pressure comes as Ukraine’s long-range drone campaign is forcing Moscow to defend targets far from the front. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia has moved air-defense systems toward Moscow, Valdai and the Kerch Bridge after strikes on Russian oil facilities and other sites. AP noted that Zelenskyy’s claims could not be independently verified and that Russian officials made no immediate comment.

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The economic stakes are also growing. Reuters reported that the Moscow oil refinery, the largest fuel supplier to the Moscow region, may remain offline for at least six months after Ukrainian drone attacks. Russia is also weighing fuel-market measures as shortages and price pressure spread across regions.

The diplomatic backdrop is tense. Reuters separately reported that Russian officials have accused Washington of failing to follow through on “understandings” from last year’s Trump-Putin summit in Alaska, while still indicating that dialogue with the U.S. would continue.

The consequence is plain: Ukraine’s strikes are not only damaging infrastructure. They are also creating political pressure inside Russia, where hardliners want escalation even as the Kremlin keeps a diplomatic door open.

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