Russia launched one of its latest large missile and drone barrages against Ukraine overnight, killing at least 22 people and injuring 90 in Kyiv and the surrounding region, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia fired 68 missiles and 351 drones, with Kyiv as the main target. Air defenses destroyed or jammed 37 missiles and 326 drones, but officials said impacts were recorded across 34 locations.

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The timing puts new pressure on NATO leaders gathering in Turkey. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was able to stop many drones and cruise missiles, but not the ballistic weapons that require more advanced interceptors. He urged the United States and European allies to leave the summit with stronger air defense decisions.

Russia claimed it targeted military, industrial and energy sites. Ukrainian officials reported residential damage and civilian deaths, making the strike both a battlefield escalation and a diplomatic test for Ukraine’s allies.

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