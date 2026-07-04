Russian attacks across Ukraine killed four people in Sumy, including a five-year-old girl and her mother, while guided bombs ignited a major fire at a poultry farm in Kherson, according to Al Jazeera and Reuters.

The Sumy strike hit a civilian area, with Ukrainian officials reporting dozens of injuries. Reuters said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared images from the aftermath and urged allies to increase pressure on Russia.

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The Kherson attack added an economic and food-supply dimension to the latest wave of strikes. Ukrainian outlets reported the poultry farm was among Europe’s largest, though the full damage estimate remains subject to further confirmation.

The attacks come as Ukraine continues pressing allies for stronger air defenses. Russia has denied deliberately targeting civilians during the war, but the reported casualties and damage again place civilian protection at the center of the conflict.

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