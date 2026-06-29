Russian missiles and drones killed at least eight civilians and wounded 35 others across Ukraine on Monday, according to Associated Press reporting carried by ABC News, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to condemn what he called “horrific attacks.”

The deadliest reported strike hit infrastructure in Dnipro, where Zelenskyy said five people were killed and 29 wounded. Russian drones also struck a passenger minibus in Zaporizhzhia, killing three people and wounding six, including a child. Ukrainian police also reported two deaths in the Sumy region.

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Zelenskyy used the aftermath to press Europe for stronger anti-ballistic defense systems, saying civilians need greater protection from Russian missiles. The appeal comes as the Kremlin says its conditions for ending the war have not changed, including demands that Ukraine withdraw from four regions claimed by Moscow and abandon NATO ambitions.

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