Sen. Adam Schiff says he will force another Senate vote aimed at ending U.S. military involvement in Iran, renewing a constitutional fight over presidential war powers after hostilities between the United States and Iran intensified again.

The move follows President Donald Trump’s formal notice to Congress that the Iran conflict had resumed, according to Reuters. Schiff argued in a public post that the administration has no legal foundation to claim another 60 days to act without Congress after renewed strikes and another blockade.

The practical consequence is clear. Another War Powers vote would put Senate Republicans back on record over whether the president can continue military action without a new authorization from Congress.

Schiff and allied Senate Democrats have been building this fight for months. His office previously said War Powers resolutions are privileged, meaning they can force debate and votes after the required waiting period. In April, Schiff’s office said Senate Republicans blocked an effort to bring up a resolution at the 60 day mark of the Iran conflict.

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The legal dispute centers on the War Powers framework, which is meant to limit prolonged military action without congressional approval. Schiff’s argument is that renewed operations do not erase Congress’s role or allow the executive branch to move the clock.

Social reaction shows the issue is gaining traction, but the response is mixed. On Reddit, users questioned whether another vote would have binding force, whether Congress had already surrendered its authority, and whether the effort is more symbolic than practical.

That tension is why the vote matters politically even if the final outcome is uncertain. It forces senators to choose between backing the administration’s war posture or asserting Congress’s constitutional role before the conflict expands further.

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