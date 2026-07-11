The Secret Service advised President Donald Trump to leave Turkey on the older Air Force One rather than the Qatari donated aircraft after this week’s NATO summit, according to CBS News and ABC News.

The recommendation was made as a precaution during escalating tensions with Iran, not because of a specific credible threat, the outlets reported. CBS said the older aircraft includes secure communications and sophisticated military defenses, while U.S. officials said the newer plane was hurried into service and lacked some desired capabilities.

Trump flew the Qatari gifted plane to Turkey, then left on the older aircraft before reconnecting with the newer jet in the United Kingdom. ABC reported that the plane switch came as officials weighed differences in aircraft security capabilities.

The White House rejected the idea that the new plane is unsafe. Communications director Steven Cheung told ABC the aircraft has high level security protocols and said the administration uses available tools to address threats. Trump also told reporters the switch was not driven by security concerns.

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The political consequence is growing. Senate Democrats demanded more information about the rushed retrofit, costs, possible skipped upgrades, and national security risks tied to the Qatari gift. Their letter said public reporting indicated as much as $1 billion was dedicated to the modification process.

The social reaction has also widened. Fox News aired experts discussing the capability gap between the Qatari gifted jet and a purpose built Air Force One, while The Daily Show mocked the optics of the mid trip switch.

The larger issue is whether a foreign donated, rapidly modified aircraft can serve as a presidential command aircraft during a live national security crisis.

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