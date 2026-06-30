Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., is under federal investigation for suspected campaign finance violations, according to multiple reports citing a person familiar with the matter.

The reported DOJ probe centers on whether campaign-related funds were improperly used for expenses including travel, events and childcare. Gallego has denied wrongdoing and argued that the allegations are politically motivated.

The development came the same day the Senate Ethics Committee dismissed a complaint against Gallego, saying it found no evidence that his actions violated federal law, Senate rules or standards of conduct, according to reporting on the committee letter.

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The legal issue is not simply whether campaign money was spent on travel or childcare. Federal Election Commission guidance allows campaign funds to cover certain campaign-related travel and childcare expenses, but bars personal use when an expense would exist regardless of campaign or officeholder duties.

The case now shifts from Senate ethics review to federal law enforcement scrutiny.

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