The Senate Commerce Committee advanced the Protect College Sports Act on Thursday, giving momentum to what many lawmakers and athletic leaders view as the most comprehensive federal attempt yet to regulate modern college athletics.

The bipartisan legislation, developed by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington, would establish a national framework governing college sports. The bill addresses NIL compensation, transfer rules, athlete protections, eligibility standards, and enforcement mechanisms intended to reduce conflicts between state laws and NCAA regulations.

Supporters argue college sports has entered an era of legal uncertainty driven by NIL deals, transfer portal activity, and repeated court challenges. Conference commissioners, university leaders, and some sports organizations have urged Congress to create uniform national standards.

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The legislation has also generated notable resistance.

The SEC and Big Ten have publicly questioned whether the bill adequately addresses conference concerns and future governance issues. Some athlete-rights advocates and legal observers have also criticized provisions involving antitrust protections and restrictions on athlete movement.

Congress has debated college sports legislation for years without producing a national framework. The committee vote represents one of the most significant legislative advances yet for federal intervention in the NIL era. If the measure reaches the Senate floor, lawmakers would face a decision that could reshape how athletes, universities, conferences, and governing bodies operate for years to come.

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