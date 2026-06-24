A bipartisan effort to reshape college athletics took a significant step forward Thursday as the Senate Commerce Committee voted 19-9 to advance the Protect College Sports Act to the full Senate.

The legislation is one of the most ambitious federal attempts yet to address the rapidly changing landscape of college sports following the rise of name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation and ongoing legal challenges to NCAA authority.

Supporters say the bill would create a national framework governing athlete compensation, transfer rules, scholarship protections, healthcare standards and conference operations. It would also grant limited antitrust protections intended to help stabilize college athletics while imposing new requirements on schools and athletic programs.

The measure is backed by Sens. Ted Cruz, Maria Cantwell, Eric Schmitt and Chris Coons, who argue the current system has become increasingly unstable as conferences consolidate power and schools compete for athletes through NIL arrangements.

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Opposition remains significant. The SEC and Big Ten, the two most influential conferences in college sports, released a joint statement saying additional revisions are necessary before they can support the bill. Several senators echoed those concerns during committee consideration.

The debate highlights a larger struggle over who will shape the future of college athletics: Congress, the NCAA, athletes, or the sport’s wealthiest conferences.

The bill now moves to the Senate floor, where supporters must secure broader backing in a politically divided chamber and overcome concerns from both conference leaders and athlete advocates.

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