Senate Democrats failed again to advance an Iran War Powers resolution, but Thursday’s vote showed that congressional pressure on President Donald Trump’s Iran campaign is not disappearing.

The Senate rejected a motion to discharge S.J.Res. 180 from the Foreign Relations Committee by 47-49, according to the official Senate roll call. The measure would have directed the removal of U.S. forces from hostilities involving Iran that Congress has not authorized.

Hours earlier, the House passed a separate war powers resolution 214-208, according to the House Clerk. Reuters reported that four Republicans joined Democrats in backing the House measure, while the Senate vote included limited crossover with Sen. Susan Collins supporting the resolution and Sen. John Fetterman opposing it.

The policy consequence is direct. Congress has the constitutional power to declare war, but unless lawmakers pass binding limits or restrict funding, Trump retains room to continue military operations.

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Democrats are trying to make that distinction a public accountability fight. Schumer previously said Congress must reassert its authority and argued that no president should take the country to war alone.

The competing view is also clear. Republican Sen. Tim Sheehy argued against the resolution on the Senate floor, saying Iran remains a threat and warning colleagues not to undercut deployed troops.

The latest votes come after repeated failed attempts to curb the war. AP reported that the House vote sent Trump a warning as the conflict escalates, while polling cited by AP found most Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of Iran.

The next fight may be funding. Sen. Tim Kaine argued that if Congress cannot force authorization, lawmakers should use appropriations power. That keeps the Iran war powers fight alive even after another Senate defeat.

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