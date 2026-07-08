Senate Democrats are pressing companies tied to President Donald Trump’s family to say whether they believe they are covered by a DOJ settlement that limits IRS action tied to prior tax returns.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Chuck Schumer and Ron Wyden sent letters to 11 businesses and organizations with Trump family connections, asking whether the companies view the settlement as protection from audits, civil penalties or federal prosecution for financial crimes. CBS News reported that the letters went to entities including the Trump Organization, Trump Media, World Liberty Financial, American Bitcoin, Tag Air, Kalshi and Polymarket.

The dispute centers on a May settlement resolving Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS and Treasury Department over leaked tax information. CBS reported that a one-page DOJ addendum bars the IRS and Treasury from pursuing claims tied to returns filed before the settlement took effect and refers to trusts, related companies, affiliates and subsidiaries.

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That wording is what gives the story its legal and policy stakes. If companies connected to Trump family members can invoke the agreement, the settlement could reach beyond the named plaintiffs and affect future federal tax or financial enforcement.

The senators’ letters ask companies to disclose whether they believe the settlement applies to them and whether they had communications with DOJ, the White House or federal agencies before or after it was signed.

The Justice Department defended the settlement to CBS, saying IRS releases are routine in resolving taxpayer reviews and audits. The department did not specify which companies are covered by the addendum.

Because Democrats are in the Senate minority, CBS reported they lack subpoena power, meaning the companies cannot be forced by these letters alone to respond.

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