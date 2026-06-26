Senate Democrats are proposing a $25 federal minimum wage, opening a new fight over wages, affordability, business costs, and the future of low-paid work.

Sen. Chris Murphy introduced the Living Wage For All Act, a bicameral bill that would raise the federal minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $25 an hour over several years. Large corporate employers would have to reach the new floor by 2032, while smaller employers would have until 2039. The bill would also phase out subminimum wages for tipped workers, youth workers, and workers with disabilities.

The current federal minimum wage has been $7.25 since July 24, 2009, according to the Department of Labor.

Supporters say the proposal reflects the reality that many workers cannot keep up with housing, food, health care, and transportation costs. Murphy’s office said 45% of American workers currently earn less than $25 an hour.

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For workers, the direct effect would be higher paychecks and potentially stronger household spending. For businesses, especially restaurants, retail, care work, hospitality, and other labor-heavy sectors, the bill could raise payroll costs and force decisions about prices, staffing, hours, automation, or productivity.

The broader economic impact is contested. The Congressional Budget Office has found in previous minimum-wage analyses that raising the wage floor generally increases income for many low-wage workers and reduces poverty for some families, but can also reduce employment for some workers depending on the size and design of the increase.

That makes the phase-in schedule central. A long runway could soften the shock for employers, but a $25 floor would still represent one of the most aggressive federal wage proposals in modern U.S. policy.

No final vote has been scheduled, and the bill’s path through Congress remains uncertain.

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