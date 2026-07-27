The Senate is expected to begin voting Monday on Jay Clayton, President Donald Trump’s nominee for director of national intelligence, opening the final stage of a confirmation fight centered on intelligence independence, election claims, and press subpoenas.

Reuters reported that the chamber is due to hold a procedural vote first, with a final confirmation vote expected later in the week. Republicans hold a 53–47 majority, which gives Clayton a likely path to confirmation even if Democrats oppose him.

Clayton, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and a former Securities and Exchange Commission chairman, would oversee the nation’s 18 intelligence agencies if confirmed. The DNI post was created after the September 11 attacks to coordinate the intelligence community.

The Senate Intelligence Committee advanced Clayton on a 9–8 party-line vote. AP reported that Democratic concerns sharpened after Clayton repeatedly declined during his hearing to say directly that Joe Biden won the 2020 election, saying instead that the election was certified for Biden.

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The nomination also drew scrutiny over subpoenas issued to New York Times journalists who reported on security concerns involving Trump’s Qatari-donated Air Force One. Reuters reported that the Trump administration later moved to withdraw the subpoenas after judicial questioning.

Sen. Ron Wyden said he voted no because Clayton had not shown independence from Trump. Republican Sen. Tom Cotton, the Intelligence Committee chairman, defended Clayton as highly qualified and cited his national security experience.

The immediate consequence is institutional. If confirmed, Clayton would take over the intelligence community after Tulsi Gabbard’s departure and amid concern about interim leadership under Bill Pulte, whom Reuters described as lacking national security experience.

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