Congress has advanced one of the most significant housing affordability measures in decades, combining efforts to boost home construction with new limits on large institutional investors.

The Senate approved the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act by an 85-5 vote, sending a strong signal that lawmakers in both parties view housing costs as a national crisis. The legislation would prevent large institutional investors that already own at least 350 single-family homes from expanding those holdings while also encouraging new housing development through regulatory reforms and federal housing initiatives.

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Supporters argue Wall Street ownership has made it harder for families to compete for homes. Critics and housing economists counter that investor ownership represents only a small share of the market and that the larger problem remains a nationwide shortage of housing supply.

The bill’s broader significance may be political as much as economic. With affordability ranking among voters’ biggest concerns, lawmakers are attempting to demonstrate that Congress can still produce bipartisan solutions on kitchen-table issues.

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