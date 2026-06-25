Senate Republicans rejected a new Iran war powers resolution late Wednesday after President Donald Trump pressured GOP senators over earlier support for limiting his authority in the conflict.

The Senate Daily Press recorded the vote as 47-50, with one senator voting present, on a motion to proceed to S.J.Res.185, a measure directing the removal of U.S. armed forces from hostilities against Iran that had not been authorized by Congress.

The vote followed a sharp internal GOP clash. AP reported that Trump berated Senate Republicans during a Capitol meeting after some had supported a previous Iran war powers measure.

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The reversal matters because the fight is not only symbolic. Reuters reported that the Trump administration is also seeking $87.6 billion in supplemental funding, much of it tied to the Iran war.

The result leaves Congress divided over how far lawmakers are willing to go to restrain presidential war authority.

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