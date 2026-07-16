The Senate is undecided on a House-passed bill that would make daylight saving time permanent, leaving the future of twice-yearly clock changes in the hands of senators split over safety, health and practical consequences.

The House approved the Sunshine Protection Act by a 308 to 117 vote. The bill would allow states that currently observe daylight saving time to stay on it year-round, while exempting places that already do not observe it or choose permanent standard time.

The next hurdle is the Senate. Reuters reported that Senate Majority Leader John Thune said the measure does not yet have the 60 votes needed to advance and that support remains mixed. President Donald Trump supports the proposal, but some Senate Republicans have raised objections.

The policy choice is not simply whether to stop changing clocks. Supporters want more evening daylight and argue that ending the clock switch would reduce disruption. Critics say permanent daylight saving time would mean darker winter mornings for schoolchildren, commuters and workers.

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That concern has become the center of visible reaction online. Barron’s reported that Sen. Tom Cotton posted a chart on X showing late winter sunrise times in several cities, including a 9:46 a.m. sunrise in Williston, North Dakota, under permanent daylight time. Reddit discussion also shows readers divided between frustration with clock changes and concern about what would replace them.

The debate has history. AP noted that the United States tried permanent daylight time in the 1970s, but Congress reversed course within months after public dissatisfaction, especially over children traveling to school in darkness.

What happens next depends on whether supporters can assemble enough Senate votes. Until then, the House vote creates momentum but not a final change.

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