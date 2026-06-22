The fatal shooting of 1-year-old Kohen Wiley during a police response to a reported shoplifting call has become a flashpoint in Senatobia, Mississippi, drawing protests, civil-rights attention and renewed scrutiny of local law enforcement.

Mississippi investigators say officers encountered a vehicle leaving a Walmart parking lot after a report involving allegedly stolen diapers. Authorities contend the driver moved the vehicle toward officers, prompting one officer to fire. Family members dispute that account and have demanded the release of body-camera and surveillance footage.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave while the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation conducts an independent review.

What has elevated the case beyond a local crime story is the reaction inside Senatobia, a town of roughly 8,000 residents where community advocates say tensions between police and Black residents have existed for years. Associated Press reporting documented references to previous controversial encounters involving the department, with activists describing Wiley’s death as a breaking point.

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National figures have also entered the conversation. Civil-rights attorney Ben Crump, representing the family, has demanded accountability and video disclosure. Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., publicly criticized the circumstances surrounding the shooting and questioned why a police encounter tied to an alleged property crime ended with the death of a child.

The central unanswered question remains whether the use of deadly force was justified. Investigators have not released body-camera footage, and no final findings have been issued. Until that evidence becomes public, competing accounts of what occurred in the Walmart parking lot will continue to drive public debate.

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