Senators from both parties are raising alarms after the Trump administration transferred nearly $400 million into accounts designated for White House security measures while construction continues on the president’s controversial White House ballroom project.

Budget records reviewed by ABC News show roughly $397 million was shifted from a larger Secret Service appropriation approved by Congress. The administration says the money supports security infrastructure connected to the East Wing modernization project, which includes the ballroom.

Lawmakers are questioning whether the transfers effectively circumvent Congress after a separate effort to secure direct taxpayer funding for ballroom-related security costs faced resistance on Capitol Hill.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

The controversy comes as the project’s estimated cost has climbed to roughly $600 million and legal challenges continue over construction of the new East Wing complex. Critics argue the administration is using funds intended for Secret Service personnel and operations to support a project Trump previously said would be funded privately.

The White House maintains the security spending is necessary to protect the president and White House grounds.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →