A federal judge blocked the Trump administration’s effort to let states restrict SNAP recipients from using food benefits to buy soda, candy and sugary drinks, ruling that the U.S. Department of Agriculture exceeded its legal authority.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson sided with SNAP recipients from Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee and West Virginia who challenged USDA-approved waivers limiting eligible purchases. The agency had approved similar “food restriction” waivers in 23 states as part of the administration’s broader Make America Healthy Again push.

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The ruling does not decide whether soda and candy restrictions are good nutrition policy. Instead, Jackson said USDA could not use waivers to cut categories of food out of SNAP when Congress had already defined what counts as food under the program.

The decision creates an immediate policy setback for states pursuing SNAP purchase limits and could force the administration to seek a different legal path, including congressional action or an appeal.

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