Solstice Advanced Materials said it will acquire Element Solutions in a cash and stock deal valued at about $14.5 billion including assumed net debt, a move aimed at expanding Solstice’s reach in electronics, semiconductor materials, thermal management, and AI infrastructure.

Under the agreement, Element shareholders would receive $10 in cash and 0.500 Solstice shares for each Element share. The companies said that implies about $50.10 per Element share, a roughly 15 percent premium to Element’s July 2 closing price. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2027, pending regulatory and shareholder approvals.

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The transaction would give Element shareholders about 44 percent of the combined company. Solstice said the combined business would have had about $6.8 billion in 2025 net sales.

The market reaction was mixed. Element shares rose in early trading while Solstice fell, suggesting investors are weighing the AI growth case against financing, dilution, and integration risk.

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