Solstice Advanced Materials said Monday it will acquire Element Solutions in a cash and stock transaction valued at about $14.5 billion including assumed net debt, giving the recently separated Honeywell spinoff a larger position in specialty materials tied to electronics, semiconductors and AI infrastructure.

Under the agreement, Element shareholders would receive $10 in cash and 0.500 Solstice shares for each Element share. The companies said the package implies about $50.10 per Element share, a roughly 15 percent premium to Element’s July 2 closing price. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and shareholder approval from both companies.

The deal would create a larger advanced materials platform with exposure to semiconductor fabrication, packaging, assembly, thermal management, data center cooling and refrigerant applications. Solstice said the combined company would have had about $6.8 billion in 2025 net sales and expects more than $180 million in net synergies by the third year after closing.

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The practical consequence is that Solstice is moving quickly to define its post Honeywell identity around high growth materials markets. The company was spun out of Honeywell’s advanced materials business in October 2025, Reuters reported.

Investors gave the announcement a mixed early review. Reuters reported Element shares rose 3.5 percent in premarket trading while Solstice fell 3 percent. Other market coverage showed a sharper Solstice decline and a stronger Element move, reflecting the immediate premium for Element holders and concern over financing, integration and dilution for Solstice investors.

The next major tests are regulatory review, shareholder approval and whether Solstice can deliver the promised growth and synergy targets before and after the expected 2027 close.

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