South Carolina Republicans already on the 2026 ballot can also run for the U.S. Senate seat opened by Lindsey Graham’s death, according to a clarification from the South Carolina Election Commission.

The commission said state law prevents a candidate from appearing multiple times on a general election ballot for the same office, a practice known as fusion voting. But the agency said that restriction does not bar candidates from appearing on the ballot for more than one office.

The decision removes a major uncertainty from the Republican scramble to replace Graham as the party’s Senate nominee. Filing for the special Republican primary opens July 21 and closes July 28. The primary is scheduled for Aug. 11, with a runoff on Aug. 25 if necessary.

The practical consequence is simple. A Republican already seeking reelection or another office may be able to pursue the Senate nomination without first giving up the existing ballot slot.

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That could matter for sitting members of Congress. Axios reported that Reps. Nancy Mace and Ralph Norman were still considering Senate bids after President Donald Trump endorsed Darline Graham, the late senator’s sister. Norman told Axios by text that he was still considering a run.

Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Darline Graham to fill the Senate vacancy until Jan. 3, 2027. His office said state law allows a special primary to replace Lindsey Graham on the November ballot because he was the Republican nominee.

Trump’s public push for Darline Graham added national attention to the state race, but the final field will not be known until filing closes. Voters who participated in South Carolina’s June Democratic primary cannot vote in the August special Republican primary, while June Republican primary voters and those who skipped both primaries can participate.

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