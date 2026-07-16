South Carolina election officials are moving ahead with a fast special Republican primary to replace Lindsey Graham on the November U.S. Senate ballot after the longtime senator’s death, setting up a compressed race with voting-law and political consequences.

Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Graham’s sister, Darline Graham, to temporarily fill the Senate vacancy. The governor’s office said she will serve until Jan. 3, 2027, when the new Congress convenes after the November general election.

The Republican replacement process is moving quickly. Filing for the special primary is scheduled for July 21 through July 28. The primary is set for Aug. 11, with a runoff, if necessary, on Aug. 25. The general election remains scheduled for Nov. 3.

The election-law issue is the calendar. The State reported that the state timeline may conflict with federal protections for military and overseas voters, because federal law generally requires absentee ballots to be sent 45 days before a federal election. South Carolina cannot meet that deadline for the Aug. 11 primary under the current schedule.

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That matters because the dispute is not just procedural. A delay, waiver issue, or federal response could affect how quickly Republicans settle their nominee and how much time the winner has to campaign before November.

The political fight is also widening. Axios reported that Trump’s political operation reacted negatively to Rep. Nancy Mace appearing to float herself for the seat, while Mace argued she was being singled out and noted that male Republicans had also shown interest.

The appointment has drawn national attention beyond campaign circles. Late-night hosts mocked the idea of Graham’s sister inheriting the seat, showing the story has moved from state politics into broader political culture.

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