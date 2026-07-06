SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell says she and her husband will donate SpaceX stock to Trump Accounts for more than 2 million American children, a move that brings one of the country’s most closely watched companies into the Trump administration’s new child investment program.

Shotwell announced the pledge on X, saying the gift will go to children ages 11 to 17 in areas with lower average household incomes, with added emphasis near the couple’s central Texas home. She said the goal is to encourage the next generation to pursue space exploration.

Trump Accounts are tax-advantaged investment accounts for children under 18. The IRS says the program includes a 1,000 dollar federal contribution for eligible U.S. citizen children born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028.

The pledge came days after Trump said in a CNBC interview that he expected Elon Musk to donate SpaceX stock to the program. Musk has not publicly committed to doing so, according to reports from Business Insider and Barron’s.

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The policy consequence is practical. Treasury has said Trump Accounts can accept philanthropic stock contributions, but the Wall Street Journal reported that the mechanics are still unclear because account investments are currently routed through approved index funds, including a State Street S&P 500 fund.

Reaction on X moved quickly. Michael Dell thanked Shotwell and her husband, while investor Brad Gerstner praised the gift as a way to make children shareholders in the American economy. Other users questioned why the donation should flow through Trump Accounts rather than independent accounts, and one investor raised the possibility of tax and market-structure benefits.

The next step is whether Treasury clarifies how SpaceX shares would be converted, held, or transferred under the program.

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