Elon Musk is no longer estimated to be worth more than $1 trillion after a sharp decline in SpaceX shares pulled down the value of his fortune.

Barron’s reported that Musk’s net worth fell to about $957 billion after declines in both SpaceX and Tesla shares, citing the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The drop followed a volatile stretch for SpaceX stock after its market debut. Reuters reported that SpaceX shares had fallen about 30% from a post-debut high of $225.64, while short-selling bets against the company increased.

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The practical consequence is not that Musk suddenly lost cash in the ordinary sense. Much of his wealth is tied to equity stakes, meaning the estimate can rise or fall quickly with market prices.

The bigger story is SpaceX’s valuation test. A company once treated as one of the market’s hottest new names is now facing investor questions about volatility, valuation, and whether the stock can stabilize after a sharp selloff.

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