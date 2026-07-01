House Speaker Mike Johnson sent lawmakers home early for the July 4 recess after Republican hardliners blocked the House GOP floor agenda in a fight over election legislation and the annual defense bill.

The dispute centered on the SAVE America Act, a Trump-backed proposal that would require voter ID and proof of citizenship for federal elections. A group of Republicans, led by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, refused to support a procedural move unless party leaders advanced the election bill alongside the National Defense Authorization Act. Reuters reported the rule vote failed 224-198 after more than a dozen Republicans broke with leadership.

The result forced Johnson to abandon the House’s planned floor schedule and send members home two days early. AP reported that the stalled defense package includes troop pay raises, giving the internal GOP fight a practical consequence beyond congressional procedure.

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The episode underscores Johnson’s recurring challenge. With a narrow Republican majority, a small faction can block leadership’s agenda by opposing rules that are normally party-line votes. Axios reported that Johnson had agreed to combine the SAVE Act with the defense bill before sending it to the Senate, but the maneuver risked the election language being stripped later.

Hardliners argue the voter ID measure is a priority and should move with must-pass legislation. Democrats and voting-rights advocates have argued that proof-of-citizenship requirements could make voting harder for eligible citizens who lack immediate access to documentation. Reuters also reported that the bill faces steep Senate obstacles, including Democratic opposition and the filibuster.

For Johnson, the immediate problem is control of the House floor. For voters, the bigger issue is whether an election-law fight will continue disrupting unrelated legislation, including defense policy.

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